OPP say the explosives disposal unit was called in after explosives were found in Temiskaming Shores.

Last Friday, police responded to a call on Whitewood Avenue. The owner of the home had been cleaning out an old shed on the property and found old detonators.

Police say due to the sensitivity and poor condition of the detonators, the explosives disposal unit could not move them. As a result, police say they were safely detonated in a hole dug in the sand.

There were no injuries or damage to property as a result.