Ontario Provincial Police say that people evacuated from a Kapuskasing neighbourhood have returned to their homes.

OPP said that an explosion on Golf Street Sunday night around 10:00 p.m. damaged two garages.

Kapuskasing fire chief Pat Kennedy was called to the scene.

"I saw a big mess," he said in an interview with CBC News. "People leaving their homes and wondering what was going on. And I did smell a gas leak as well."

Kennedy said most evacuees went to the homes of friends an family for the night.

Police tape blocks a lane way in this Kapuskasing neighbourhood which was rocked by an explosion Sunday night. Neighbours say a garage, not pictured here, was flattened by the blast. (Francis Bouchard/ CBC-Radio Canada)

Kapuskasing mayor Al Spacek said he fielded calls from concerned residents all night.

"We're really fortunate that nobody was injured seriously in this event," Spacek said. "An explosion of that magnitude that destroyed the structure and damaged many of the buildings around it, felt right across the town and nobody is significantly injured, I think is the best thing that could have happened out of this."

Detachment Commander Inspector Mike Pilon said the OPP are still present in the area.

He is also reminding the public that any suspected gas leaks should be reported to the local utilities or the fire department immediately.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is currently investigating the explosion.

