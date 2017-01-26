Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay say an 82 year-old man is dead after his tractor went through the ice in Powassan, Ont. on Wednesday.

In a written release issued Thursday morning, police said the man, identified as Eugene Kunkel of Powassan, was using his machine on Hydro Pond in Powassan when it broke through.

The OPP said they, along with the North Bay Regional Health Centre Emergency Medical Services were called around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, officers, paramedics and members of Kunkel's family attempted to revive the man, before he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.