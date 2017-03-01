Production workers represented by the United Steelworkers at Essar Steel Algoma in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.
Employees voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike, should a new collective bargaining agreement between the union and the company not be reached.
The strike mandate vote was held Tuesday.
Union local president Mike Da Prat said workers have been without a contract since July 2016 and that working without a contract is no longer acceptable.
Union officials said the two sides will continue negotiating.
The union local represents more than 2,100 workers at the Sault Ste. Marie plant.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.