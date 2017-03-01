Production workers represented by the United Steelworkers at Essar Steel Algoma in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

Employees voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike, should a new collective bargaining agreement between the union and the company not be reached.

The strike mandate vote was held Tuesday.

Union local president Mike Da Prat said workers have been without a contract since July 2016 and that working without a contract is no longer acceptable.

Union officials said the two sides will continue negotiating.

The union local represents more than 2,100 workers at the Sault Ste. Marie plant.