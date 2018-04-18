Espanola Police say an elderly couple who were victims of fraud are now out more than $100,000 dollars.

Police say they were victims of the "emergency scam."

An investigation determined the fraud suspect contacted the couple, claiming to be a lawyer in Ottawa.

The person told them their son had been arrested and needed them to send money for his bail and legal fees.

The fraud suspect also had someone pretend to be their son to try and convince them he was in jail and needed help.

Police say the fraud escalated and the couple ended up sending several money transfers over a period of several weeks, totalling more than $100,000.

Police say they believe the suspect may have targeted other victims in the area and ask anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact police.

The public is advised to be extremely cautious of anyone attempting to get money by phone, online or through e-mail. Police say if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a family member in trouble to make your own inquiries before sending any money.