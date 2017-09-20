An investigation into threats made in Espanola, Ont. has been handed over to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP say they were contacted by the chief of Espanola Police Aug. 31.

Provincial Police Staff Sergeant Carole Dionne says the investigation found a North Bay man had allegedly made the threats last month.

Due to the integrity of the investigation, further details are not being released, but Dionne says the case has been referred to the Professional Standards Bureau.

"Not to be specific in this investigation, but often time any police service requests assistance from outside their organization it could be related to a conflict of interest," she said.

A 47-year-old North Bay man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats. He is scheduled to appear in court in Espanola on Oct. 23.

OPP say his name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.