The chair of the Espanola Police Service says an interim police chief is now sworn in.

Mary-Lou Mick says Inspector Todd Zimmerman of the Greater Sudbury Police now has the top police job in that community.

Last week, the former police chief, Steven Edwards, was suspended with pay pending an investigation.

Mick said the suspension fell under section 77 (4) of the police service act, which deals with the code of conduct.

She says an outside agency would be doing an investigation as well as the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.