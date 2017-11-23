The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says two Englehart men have received combined penalties of $5,000 for offences under the federal Migratory Bird Regulations.

Scott Holmes and Danny Lee Paradis pleaded guilty to illegally shooting trumpeter swans.

On Sept. 18, a conservation officer received a complaint from the Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre (HMREC) that a trumpeter swan had been found dead in the marsh.

An examination confirmed the bird had been shot.

An investigation showed Holmes and Paradis had been hunting in the marsh on Sept. 16 when they mistook two trumpeter swans for geese and shot them. One swan fell to the ground while the other flew away.

The MNRF says when the men learned officers were investigating the incident, they reported their involvement and cooperated.

On Sept. 22, with the assistance of an MNRF drone and HMREC staff, the second swan was found alive in a nearby river. It was determined that bird had been shot. The swan was taken to the Toronto Wildlife Centre where it made a full recovery and was released back into the wild.

Each man was fined $1,500 and received a one-year suspension from hunting migratory birds.

Both Holmes and Paradis were also ordered to each make $1,000 donations. Holmes must make his donation to the Toronto Wildlife Centre, while Paradis' donation must got o the HMREC.

The case was heard in Haileybury on Oct. 26.