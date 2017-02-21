The city will be able to communicate threats to public safety to individual's phones, either by text, call, or email. (Angela Gemmill CBC)

The City of Greater Sudbury is encouraging residents to be a part of its new emergency notification system.

In an announcement today, the city said that Sudbury Alerts will advise residents via text, email and phone of potential hazards or concerns.

Trevor Bain, the city's chief of emergency services, says the notification is only for imminent threats to public safety.

He adds registering cell numbers and email addresses will mean more people can be alerted.

"We would see this as a leading edge way of communicating with people in a modern era," said Bain.

Ed Archer. the city's chief administrative officer said that they aren't changing their standard methods for communication.

"We will continue to rely heavily on traditional and social media to relay municipal information during an emergency, Archer said, "[Sudbury Alerts] is one more tool we'll have to ensure we reach as many people as we can when it really counts."

City encouraging residents to sign up for notifications

All 69,000 home and business phone numbers found within the Sudbury phone book — which are public information — have already been added to the network.

Residents who wish to add their cell phone number or email address can sign up on the city's website.

Other partners include city police, Greater Sudbury Utilities, the Sudbury District Health Unit, Vale and Glencore.

The price tag for the notification software is $335,000 for five years, which is being covered by mining company, Vale.

Sudbury is the first community Vale has partnered with on this type of communication said vice-president of Ontario Operations, Stuart Harshaw.

"We needed to come into the 20th century...we were utilizing auditory and other means of [emergency notification]. So this was really a step to get close to people, quicker," said Harshaw.