Fort Albany has declared an emergency after a blocked sewage line damaged six homes.

The emergency was declared on Feb. 23.

According to the Town of Kapuskasing, 27 people from Fort Albany will arrive in that community on Monday.

They will be lodged at motels while the blocked sewage line is fixed. Meals and emergency supplies will be available at the Civic Centre Auditorium.

"We would have been ready on Friday should they have come in on Friday," said Pat Kennedy, the Town of Kapuskasing's general manager of protective services.

About 300 kilometres separate Kapuskasing from Fort Albany, which is located on James Bay's western coast.

Assessing damage

Kennedy says Kapuskasing is usually on the front line when it comes to welcoming residents from First Nations on the James Bay Coast when emergency situations occur.

He says there's no time limit in the agreements between the town and hotels for how long evacuees can stay.

"Right now, the engineers are assessing how they will remediate the issue. As of today, we have no idea how long they will stay. We should know within the next couple of days, once we get the report, we'll have an idea of how long they'll stay in Kapuskasing," says Kennedy.

He added the cost for the evacuation is covered by the federal government.

No representative of Fort Albany First Nation could be reached for comment.