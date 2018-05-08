The City of Greater Sudbury is getting ready to test its emergency alert system on it's first anniversary.

Sudbury Alerts helps to relay important information to residents who are registered within the system, when there is a potential threat to public safety, like a tornado, flood or release of hazardous materials.

Latoya McGraw, the city's emergency management officer, says 7,100 residents have already signed up to have alerts sent to their phone or email addresses.

When the system was first created all 69,000 publicly listed phone numbers from the phone book, as well as numbers from the yellow pages were added to the system.

During the test on Wednesday, McGraw wants residents to confirm when they get the message.

Some city staff and officials were watching their cell phones Monday afternoon at the Lionel E. Lalonde centre in Azilda, when the test of the national system took place for Ontario. Mayor Brian Bigger (left) and city councillor Robert Kirwan (right) were amount them. (Angela Gemmill/CBC) "So that for our records we know or we have an idea of how many residents we are reaching in test situations so that when the true emergency happens we have an idea to say 'okay we've contacted this much people and we've got confirmation from these residents," she said.

Only emergency messages sent out

McGraw says besides the yearly test message, all other notifications sent from the system will only be of high importance.

"The system has been designed, and we've branded the system to only push information out to residents that is specific to anything that poses an imminent threat to public safety."

"That's the only time that we can see the system being activated or used for public purposes."

Other than tests, McGraw says Sudbury Alerts has only been used once for a real threat.

Last November a message was sent out to those who were registered in the system when there was a gas leak at the Rainbow Mall downtown.

McGraw says they saw a spike in registration shortly after that incident.

Residents can register on the city's website and indicate how they would like to be notified: by phone, text or email.