An Elliot Lake man faces $1,500 in fines for an illegal wolf hunt north of the community after pleading guilty in Ontario court earlier this month.

According to a written release from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on Friday, the man was moose hunting in October, 2016 when he shot a wolf without having the proper licence.

Court heard that he returned to town to purchase a wolf seal after the fact, but didn't attach it to the animal, instead transporting the wolf to several locations then giving it to a friend.

The ministry said, by that time, the pelt spoiled as the animal was never skinned; eventually it was dumped in the bush.

Ministry officials said the man provided false statements to investigators — for that he was fined $500, in addition to $250 for transporting illegally killed wildlife and $750 for hunting wolf without a licence.