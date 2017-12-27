A 40 year old woman faces impaired related offences after officers stopped a speeding snowmobile in Elliot Lake, Ont.

Provincial police say officers were on patrol on Esten Drive North in the town the evening of Dec. 16, when they observed a snowmobile speeding on the roadway. The driver also failed to stop for a stop sign.

OPP say a strong odour of alcohol was detected when the female driver was stopped.

A 40 year old Elliot Lake woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving while under suspension and failing to stop at a stop sign.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake on Feb. 6, 2018.