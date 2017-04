The OPP says a 26-year-old man faces multiple charges — including sexual assault — in connection with an alleged incident in Elliot Lake.

Investigators say a female victim was assaulted on November 1st, 2015.

The Elliot Lake man was arrested and faces charges including sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and disguise with intent.

He's scheduled to appear today before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie.