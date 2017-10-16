The site of Elliot Lake's former Algo Centre Mall is expected to remain vacant.

Two women were killed when a portion of the shopping centre's roof collapsed in 2012. The site has been for sale for five years.

Mayor Dan Marchisella recently offered city council a take it or leave it deal. He proposed buying the site for $600,000, but council didn't move forward.

Marchisella says he still wants to see the space repurposed.

"I would love to see the property gifted to the community. Do I think that's going to happen? Probably not, but it would be a beautiful gesture to see it gifted not to the city, but to the community," he said.

"Maybe it could be a green space [or] maybe there could be something done there to see closure."

The building has since demolished since the partial collapse, but the area is reminder of the fatal 2012 incident.

"There's old rusting construction equipment sitting on the property. There's weeds and grass growing out of the pavement," he said.

"It just looks like an eyesore. It's a derelict property. It's hard for people to see."

The owner of the former mall was previously asking $1.5 million for the site.