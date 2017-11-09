Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old Elliot Lake man is facing charges, after throwing eggs at a home.

On Oct. 30, police responded to a mischief call on Ste. Camillus Crescent in Elliot Lake.

A person inside the home told police a man who was known to him was outside the home on an ATV and threw numerous eggs at the front window.

Police say the man inside the home recognized the other man on the ATV as he was not wearing a helmet.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief, driving while disqualified, failing to comply with recognizance and not wearing a helmet.

He's set to appear in court in December.