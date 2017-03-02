An initiative that helped entrepreneurs in northern Ontario start and grow their businesses is shutting down.

The Business Incubator in Elliot Lake, Ont. was a two-year, $170,000 project funded by FedNor and officials said that time has passed.

"We're definitely re-building and getting back together and I think that the project lent tremendous support," said Ashten Vlahovich, the economic development coordinator with the City of Elliot Lake.

"We hope to continue to foster business within Elliot Lake."

The incubator helped more than 100 clients start or grow their businesses by providing workshops, mentorship and a workspace. Officials said city staff in Elliot Lake will continue to offer support or direct people to other resources.

Still, Vlahovich said having all those supports under one roof has been useful.

"Where some of the entrepreneurs did have that because it was a walk-in centre that encompassed kind of a no-wrong-door area," she said.

"The support still does exist and we hope to continue to work with the small business community."