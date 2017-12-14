An Elliot Lake woman has been found guilty of three counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act following an investigation into neglect of a cat in her care.

The OSPCA says Rosanna Shiels, 30, was found guilty in an Espanola Provincial Offences Court of permitting distress, failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention, and failing to provide adequate and appropriate food and water.

Shiels was sentenced to a 15-year prohibition on owning, caring for or living with animals. She was also fined $1,700.

In June, an OSPCA officer went to her home after receiving a concern relating to an eight-week-old kitten. The officer found an emaciated, ginger-coloured, male kitten with a large plum-size bump on his forehead in the care of Shiels.

She voluntarily surrendered the kitten to the OSPCA.

The kitten was taken to an animal hospital and a veterinary exam found he was infested with parasites and had suffered blunt-force trauma to his head.

Despite receiving medical care, the kitten died as a result of his condition.