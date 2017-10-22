The Elgin Street Mission provides many services to Sudbury's less fortunate — everything from meals, to shower and laundry facilities — and on Mondays, volunteers provide free haircuts.

Mission founder Gary Newbury says the facility started offering the haircuts about a year ago.

"We wanted to do something extra so we got the chairs and everything and all that donated," he said.

"It's quite a big part of the mission right now. There's always a lineup of people. It's quite a busy place"

Those haircuts are provided by volunteers.

"We have the most amazing volunteers in the world," he said. "They wash their hair. They cut their hair. They shave them."

'Thankful and appreciative'

Sharon Pollock is one of those volunteers.

"We have many that come in and they're looking for jobs," she said.

"They come in and they're so thankful and appreciative for this service."

Pollock says some men come in with long hair and beards, and experience a major transformation with a haircut.

"They look like a totally different person underneath all that hair," she said.

"It's just wonderful to give them that haircut, clean them up and make them feel they have self worth."

Bruce Clarence Shepherd, who received a haircut, says he appreciates the service.

"I really enjoy it," he said. "It gives me a chance to keep my hair trimmed and looking nice."