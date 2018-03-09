The next provincial election in Ontario is only a few months away and Elections Ontario is making sure all eligible voters are on the list.

Greg Essensa is Ontario's chief electoral officer. He says Elections Ontario gets its information from a number of sources, including the federal and provincial governments.

"All of that data combined, we look … to try and formulate the most accurate voters list," he said.

Greg Essensa is the chief electoral officer in Ontario. (Supplied/Ontario.ca)

"One of the challenges we have and we certainly have it up here in the north, is often at times there are multiple naming conventions for the same property."

Essensa says you can go online and make sure your information is correct before voter cards are mailed out later this year.

"What it allows you to do is to go on to the list, confirm that we have your information at the correct address [and] if you need to update information or you need to change or even if you need to add yourself you can do it," he said.

"That way we can ensure that we have the most up to date information."

He says Elections Ontario is pushing for voters to make sure their information is correct, especially with the changes to electoral boundaries. This election, there is an increase in ridings from 107 to 124, including two new ridings in northern Ontario.

"What we want to ensure is that we have that information because once we do, during the writ period we can send you a voter information card that tells you where to vote, when to vote, how to vote and it gives you all the options that are available," he said.

As for election day itself, Essensa says if you can't vote, there are other options.

"I think most Ontarians are unfortunately aren't aware of all the options that there are for them to exercise their democratic vote," he said.

"We have 28 days of voting. We have mail-in ballots if they can't get to a particular polling location. We have five days of advance voting."

Essensa says in some circumstances, a ballot can be brought to your home.

"If you have some form of disability, we can bring the ballot to your home and you can exercise your right to vote there," he said.

The next provincial election will take place June 7.