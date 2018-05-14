Robert Brouillette says if he knew the government regulations now in place were coming two years ago, he would have sold his Sudbury welding shop.

The owner of City Welding, which has 42 people on the payroll, told his story at a CBC Sudbury election forum in front of a live audience.

"It's getting to a point where my wife's wedding ring is on the line, our house is on the line. Everything I own is on the line," said Brouillette.

He said the new sick day rules that came into affect along with the minimum wage hike at the start of year is costing him thousands and forced him to cancel paid breaks.

We invited a northern member from each of the three main parties to debate the issues in front of a live audience at St. Andrew's Place in downtown Sudbury on May 10. And we also invited some regular voters up on stage to talk about an issue affecting them and put a question to the candidates. One of them was Sudbury businessman Robert Brouillette. 9:34

Brouillette says at the start of the year, he now has to generate $850,000 in profit "for the privilege of being open 364 days of the year."

He spoke at the forum after a single mother who called for more addiction services in Ontario jails and more affordable child care.

"It's great to want to do these things, but make no mistake we gotta pay for it," Brouillette said.

Sudbury Liberal candidate Glenn Thibeault said that Brouillette has brought some of these concerns about red tape into his MPP office.

"Some of it has been necessary, but we're also looking at every time we bring something forward, to look at things we can remove," Thibeault said.

Nickel Belt New Democrat candidate France Gelinas told Brouillette that business owners need to know when new regulations are coming down the pipe.

Nipissing Conservative Vic Fedeli, Sudbury Liberal Glenn Thibeault and Nickel Belt New Democrat France Gelinas face off in the CBC provincial election forum Thursday night. (Erik White/CBC )

"We know that our economy and our communities depend on good people like you," she said, adding that an NDP government would allow more small businesses to bid on provincial contracts.

"Under an NDP government I can guarantee you there will be no surprises."

Nipissing Conservative candidate Vic Fedeli went over a long list of government regulations including the "cap and trade tax" he said a PC government would scrap and fight climate change in other ways.

He said his party would also lower the corporate tax rate and a "real, true" lowering of hydro bills.

"Help is on the way," Fedeli told Brouillette.