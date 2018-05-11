Carol Varey has worked in long-term care in Sudbury for a long time.

But in her 42 years, she's never seen staffing as tight as it is right now.

She told CBC's election forum that personal support workers in the city look after between eight and 15 residents per shift, and unlike the "little grannies and grandpas" of the past, many are "difficult, disabled" or suffering from addiction.

"How would you like to look after 15 children in a day? That's washing them, feeding them, toileting them, trying to spend some quality time with them," Varey said.

"We need to get the PSWs on the floor, we cannot be working short any more."

She asked three provincial politicians listening to her story if they would bring in minimum staffing standards that long-term homes have to follow.

"It's very scary," Varey said.

It was at a live provincial election forum we held at St. Andrew's Place in downtown Sudbury.

Sudbury Liberal Glenn Thibeault answered Varey's question about long-term care staffing by praising New Democrat France Gelinas for lobbying for a new policy that guarantees residents four hours of care per day.

"I think you've got to give praise where praise is due," said Thibeault.

He said the Liberal budget that passed this week earmarked $300 million over three years to hire more personal support workers to meet that new standard.

"Just to say you will do it is not enough, you have to put it in legislation," Gelinas shot back, arguing that enshrining the new rule in law would force long-term care homes to show they are using government funding for care.

Nipissing Progressive Conservative candidate Vic Fedeli said a PC government would create 15,000 new nursing home beds in the short-term and 30,000 over time.

"When you have that many beds, you're going to need workers and they're not going to come and work if you're not going to pay them well," he said.