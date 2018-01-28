A Sudbury home care group says it's dealing with an increase in calls since the holiday season.

Home Instead Senior Care in Sudbury says it's getting four times more inquiries per day then it usually does.

Community services representative Nikki Sage says family visits over the holidays can reveal an aging loved one may need help.

She there are several warning signs, including a change in mood or appearance.

"Maybe weight gain or weight loss," she said.

"Food choices — is their fridge empty? Is there maybe some spoiled food in the fridge? Maybe they're not getting out to grocery shop as much as they'd like or maybe they're not making some of their favourite foods anymore."

Nikki Sage is a community services representative with Home Instead Senior Care in Sudbury. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Sage says other signs include a change in how the house is being maintained or bills not being paid.

She says families have options to keep their loved ones safe and cared for.

"You can hire a caregiver to come in and do a few hours once a week all the way up to 24 hour care if needed," she said.

"It's not an easy decision to have somebody come in and help you with activities of daily living."

Sage says concerned families should see what options are available for help before the situation gets out of control.

"We really want to help people be proactive, not reactive when it comes to home care."