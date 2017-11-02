Police in Sault Ste. Marie are encouraging drug users and their families to familiarize themselves with using Naloxone, after eight reported overdoses last night.

Police said that paramedics and police responded to eight separate incidents through the evening, but gave no indication whether the drugs came from the same source, or whether any of the overdoses resulted in death.

Police say the signs of an overdose can range from slurred speech and drowsiness, to clammy skin and trouble walking.

Naloxone, which is available from the Sault's Hep Care Program at the Group Health Centre, blocks or reverses the effects of opioid medication,