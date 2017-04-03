Provincial Police say 53-year-old Peter Vaughn of Echo Bay is dead after his snowmobile went through ice over the weekend

According to an OPP statement, three men went ice fishing on Gordon Lake Friday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., the lead driver went through the ice before they reached their destination on Flat Island.

Vaughn was pulled from the water with the assistance of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department's air boat, police said.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.