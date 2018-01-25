Co-op members of Eat Local Sudbury will meet Thursday night to discuss the future of the organization.

The board and staff sent a letter to co-op members saying the organization has been operating at a loss.

"We ask that you please come out to a members meeting do discuss and vote on this path forward to close the store and ultimately the co-op," the letter reads.

The letter states over the last two years co-op members have experienced "changes in store hours, product selection, equipment malfunction and uncertainty."

It adds that campaigns to raise funds have helped, but haven't been enough as Eat Local experienced a "significant reduction in monthly sales in the last year."

No way moving forward with current sales

"Over the past few months, this drop in sales has again put us in a negative monthly cash-flow situation," the letter said.

"Looking at our budget moving forward, we simply do not see a way forward with our current monthly sales."

The board and staff say in the letter this is not an easy decision and it needs co-op members to weigh in.

"It is extremely important that we have the support of the remaining members in moving ahead with this difficult and disappointing decision," the letter said.

"Alternatively, if you have concrete steps in how we can realistically move forward as an economically viable organization, we would love to hear those too."

CBC contacted Eat Local store manager Erica Lagios who said she can't provide more details in advance of the meeting.

Eat Local has close to 500 members and focuses on selling food produced within a 240 kilometre radius of Greater Sudbury.

The meeting for co-op members will take place Thursday evening at College Boreal in Sudbury.