Sudbury residents hoping to get an early jump on spring cleaning had to endure lengthy wait times at the city landfill on Highway 17 this weekend.

Coun. Al Sizer said he received a phone call from a constituent in his ward who was stuck in the lineup for over an hour, and wonders why city staff wasn't prepared for the rush.

"The experience knowing that on long weekends like that, the volume of traffic is going to increase so we should staff accordingly to process the people quicker," Sizer said.

"I did mention that to staff that we would hopefully be taking note of this type situation and be ready for the next time we had a situation like this."

A caller to CBC's Talkback line estimated there was a lineup of at least 150 vehicles, taking an hour and a half to wind through the line.

According to a city spokesperson, the delay was due to holiday weekend hours.

Drivers using the municipal landfill must have their vehicle weighed when they enter, and again after dropping off their garbage.

The Sudbury landfill site has one scale at the entrance and one scale at the exit.