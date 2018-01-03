Peter Pinkerton of Sudbury, Ont., was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in July 2017, just a few months shy of his 54th birthday.

After two years of uncertainty, he said hearing his doctor tell him that his memory loss and disorientation were due to the chronic neurodegenerative disease was actually reassuring.

"Believe it or not, hearing that I had something identified that I could understand, it gave me some peace to know that it was tangible, that I could wrap my head around: 'Okay I'm not crazy,'" Pinkerton said.

Once he received his diagnosis, Pinkerton was quickly connected with the Alzheimer Society of Sudbury-Manitoulin North Bay & Districts.

He and his family were set up with a counsellor with whom they now speak regularly about the support and programs available to him as well as his other needs.

Early-onset Alzheimer's being caught more

More and more people are being diagnosed with Alzheimer's early in the progression of the disease according to Stephanie Leclair, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of Sudbury-Manitoulin North Bay & Districts.

Stephanie Leclair, executive director of the Alzheimer Society Sudbury-Manitoulin, North Bay and client Peter Pinkerton. Pinkerton was diagnosed in July 2017 with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Alzheimer's is considered early-onset in people under the age of 65.

Leclair said 30 per cent of clients her group now sees are between the ages of 40 and 70, and the agency has been working to expand its programming for younger clients and in smaller communities.

"Out in Val Caron, out in Espanola, in Powassan — because those are where our clients are," said Leclair.

She said programs like Minds in Motion, provide a chance for clients to socialize, remain active and stimulate their brains.

"Those are the activities that we know help slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease."

'We don't want people with dementia to hide'

The Alzheimer Society also holds regular assessment clinics.

According to Leclair, anyone who feels they're having any kind of cognitive issue can make an appointment. They don't need a referral from a doctor.

"We don't diagnose here. All we do is administer the testing, and then send it to your family physician," Leclair said.

"We don't want people with dementia to hide. We want them to continue living in their communities and have meaningful and active lives."

For Pinkerton, his biggest concern about his future with Alzheimer's disease is what his wife and son will have to deal with if he no longer recognizes them.

"The thing that sticks out in my head is not recognizing my son ... Already, for some of my memories from my mom and dad, I'm losing. I have pictures of them. That helps."

Pinkerton said some days are harder than others.

"But I think if you go to the [programs] that are out there for you that the Alzheimer Society provides, you're not so much thinking about what's down the road."

Living well with Alzheimer's

January is Alzheimer's awareness month.

Leclair said the Alzheimer Society is trying to spread the message that a dementia diagnosis does not mean a death sentence.

"At the end of the day, I think that we try to promote that you can live well with dementia or Alzheimer's disease."

Among some of the activities going on this month, the Alzheimer Society will be screening the documentary Much too Young.

The film follows four families who have loved ones with early-onset Alzheimer's. It shows the perspective of the adult children who have become caregivers to their parents.

In Sudbury, the documentary will be shown Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Sudbury Theatre Centre.