It's been 12 years in municipal politics for Sudbury city councillor Evelyn Dutrisac — and she says she's enjoyed almost every minute.

Prior to Tuesday's city council meeting, Dutrisac announced she would not seek re-election in October's municipal elections, saying she's being "called for something else."

"I'm advancing in age, and I feel like I haven't finished my mission in the world," Dutrisac said.

"I've applied to Senate [of Canada]. I have over 100 letters of support from members of the community."

A role as appointed senator means Dutrisac would be able to continue to advocate for women and the elderly, two areas she said she's proud to have focused on during her time on council.

Dutrisac is known for lobbying to get a therapeutic pool built in the city. After numerous passes at council, it finally received support from the current slate of councillors, a group that will only be together a few more months.

Dutrisac's co-councillor, Lynne Reynolds, has already said she would not seek re-election. As of Tuesday, councillors Gerry Montpellier, Michael Vagnini, Fern Cormier Robert Kirwan, René Lapierre, Deb McIntosh and Al Sizer have all filed papers signalling their intent to run in the next election.

'Meet as may people as possible'

Despite the changing faces around the council table, Dutrisac said she always remained true to the people she represented, first as a councillor in Rayside-Balfour, then in the amalgamated city of Greater Sudbury serving Ward 4.

"My philosophy in politics is to meet as many people as possible," she said. "I believe in horizontal leadership, working close with people to improve the quality of life. Who better knows those needs than members of the community?"

Dutrisac said she was also proud of her accomplishments speaking as a woman in a field traditionally dominated by male counterparts.

She said she faced outdated attitudes in her first taste of politics as a Progressive Conservative candidate in a provincial election.

"I firmly believe there's role for women in politics," she said. "I was told in '85 and '87 [when I ran] provincially, I was told that I should be barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen."

"I believe women bring in different aspects to council and to government," she said. "And it's important we have women and men working side by side, respecting each other, improving the quality of life of the community."

'I believe in decision-making at the council table'

Although her runs at provincial politics weren't successful, Dutrisac was convinced by people in her community to try city council.

She ended up representing Ward 4, an area that includes Azilda, West Elm and the Donovan, for three terms.

And during those twelve years, Dutrisac said, she doesn't regret a single decision she voted for.

"I believe in decision making at the council table," she said. "Some issues I've wanted, others I've not been able to convince others."

"But once we've made a decision, I live with that decision."