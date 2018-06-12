Greater Sudbury Police now say they've located the driver of a truck involved in a fatal collision on Falconbridge Road in Garson.

On Monday afternoon, an 86-year-old pedestrian died of his injuries after being hit near the intersection with Penman Avenue.

Police add the picture of a dump truck they released believed to be involved in the crash wasn't. That driver came forward to police and was co-operative in the investigation.

Police say they were able to identify the right dump truck from dash cams, tips and leads from people in the area.

No charges have been laid. Police continue to investigate.