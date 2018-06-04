Skip to Main Content
2 vehicles crashed in Sudbury this weekend — and police say both drivers had been drinking

Notifications

2 vehicles crashed in Sudbury this weekend — and police say both drivers had been drinking

Drunk driving charges were laid in a two-vehicle crash in Sudbury this weekend against the drivers of both of the vehicles involved.

Crash happened in Val Therese at MR80 and Desmarais Road

CBC News ·
Neither of the two drivers involved in a crash in Val Therese this weekend should have put the keys into the ignition, according to Greater Sudbury Police. (CBC)

Two wrongs do not make a right. 

Greater Sudbury Police say on Saturday evening, officers went to the scene of a two vehicle crash at the corner of Municipal Road 80 and Desmarais Road in Val Therese Saturday night.

Injuries were minor, but officers found both drivers had been drinking.

Both drivers — neither of whom were named — were slapped with impaired driving  charges. 

Police say the pair was released and are slated to appear before the court "at a later date."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us