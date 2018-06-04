2 vehicles crashed in Sudbury this weekend — and police say both drivers had been drinking

Two wrongs do not make a right.

Greater Sudbury Police say on Saturday evening, officers went to the scene of a two vehicle crash at the corner of Municipal Road 80 and Desmarais Road in Val Therese Saturday night.

Injuries were minor, but officers found both drivers had been drinking.

Both drivers — neither of whom were named — were slapped with impaired driving charges.

Police say the pair was released and are slated to appear before the court "at a later date."