Sudbury Police say three people have been arrested and charged after officers surveyed a home on Regent Street.

Police say on April 14, officers were conducting surveillance on 115 Regent Street after receiving numerous complaints about drug trafficking at that address.

Police saw a man go into the building and leave after a short visit. He was then seen close to the building in medical distress. Officers say he was possibly overdosing and called paramedics.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Police searched multiple apartments in the building and seized two grams of Fentanyl powder or Purple Heroin, 10.75 grams of cocaine and one and a half methamphetamine pills. The total value of the seized drugs is $2,275.

A 41-year old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman were charged with a total of 14 offences.