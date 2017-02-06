Provincial police say a 54-year-old Timmins man faces numerous drug charges after his vehicle was stopped on Highway 144, 30 kilometres south of Highway 101 on Saturday night.

Police say the man was in possession of methamphetamines, oxycodone and marijuana.

The estimated value of the drugs is $24,000.

He was also charged for possessing unmarked tobacco, and driving without a licence.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court today.