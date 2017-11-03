Police in the James Bay community of Fort Albany have made another arrest related to drug trafficking.

Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) said on Wednesday they seized approximately 1,500 methamphetamine pills and 282 Oxycodone pills with a street value of over $40,000.

This is the second major drug bust in the remote community this week.

On Monday, NAPS said they seized approximately 1,500 methamphetamine pills worth over $30,000 at the Fort Albany airport.

The drugs were destined for the community of Fort Albany First Nation, police said.

A 29-year-old man from Fort Albany First Nation has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He will be appearing in court November 22.