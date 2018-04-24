Skip to Main Content
3 arrested in Timmins after police seize drugs

Timmins police say searches of three different homes in the city have resulted in more than $384,000 worth of drugs being seized as well as cash.
Police say three homes and a business were searched in Timmins last week. (Jean-Loup Doudard/Radio-Canada)

The search warrants were executed last week.

Police found 23.9 grams of cocaine with a street value of $2,400, 12 methamphetamine pills with a street value of $60, a set of brass knuckles, cash and paraphernalia at an apartment on Third Avenue.

A business was also searched on Third Avenue. Police discovered 11,471 methamphetamine pills with a street value of $57,355, 362 grams of cocaine with a street value of $36,200 and 5,393 grams of marijuana valued at $53,903. Officers also located $45,000 in cash and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Finally, a home was searched on Walter Lane. Police found 49,913 methamphetamine pills with a street value of $234,565, $9,035 in cash and drug paraphernalia as well as firearm ammunition.

The total value of the seized drugs is $384,510. About $50,000 in cash was found as well.

A 33-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, all from Timmins, are facing numerous charges.

All have been released and are scheduled to appear in court in May.

