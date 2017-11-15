The Sudbury and District Health Unit has issued a drinking water advisory for residents in the Town of Foleyet.

The health unit says the town has not re-established the water supply, which was interrupted due to a loss of pressure as a result of a mechanical issue.

People who get their water from the municipal system should not use it for drinking, making juice, cooking, washing uncooked fruits and vegetables or brushing their teeth.

The health unit says boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking.

Residents in the community should get drinking water from another source.