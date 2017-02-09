Dr. Pierre Bonin, a family physician in Sudbury, says Ontario doctors are frustrated with the province's unwillingness to negotiate a contract, and this week's vote of non-confidence in the executive members of the Ontario Medical Association could be a sign of things to come.

Earlier this week, the executive members of the OMA resigned en masse, after members issued a vote of non-confidence in its guiding body.

Bonin said physicians — who have been without a contract for almost three years — have many issues with how the province funds their work.

Continued cut backs, increased overhead costs, and a bloated bureaucracy, he said, have doctors scrambling to navigate the system and administrative burdens placed on physicians by the province takes him, and many other doctors, away from their primary duties.

"I no longer call myself a family doctor, I am a form physician," Bonin said.

"I fill out forms. For every two hours I see patients I have one hour of paperwork."

Doctors are essential service, can't strike

Bonin said that Ontario's doctors have also been denied arbitration and are feeling like they have no other options.

And because they are an essential service, they can't strike.

Bonin said the gulf between government and doctors is wide, and will only increase if Premier Wynne doesn't take into consideration the province's demographics.

"Every year the population increases. Every year the population gets older. That's natural growth," he said.

"But what do [Premier] Wynne and [Health Minister] Hoskins do? They double down on bureaucrats and the LHINs."

"Health care should be a simple thing," he said, "instead, we've got elderly patients languishing at home, and cancer patients waiting years to see a specialist."

Doctors expecting to be vilified in press

Bonin said doctors' frustration extends to how their demands are presented during negotiations.

"They will vilify us in the press, force us to try and explain very complicated health care matters and deliberately mis-characterize gross billings with salary," Bonin said, "doctors are frustrated. They're frustrated."

Bonin said there could be some form of job action in the near future if the provincial government doesn't listen to their concerns, but did not specify what type of action the association might take.