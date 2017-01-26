Greater Sudbury Police are searching for one of two suspects following a double stabbing downtown Thursday morning.

Two men were stabbed on Old City Lane after an altercation took place at SRO Nightclub on Durham and Larch Streets.

The two male suspects fled the scene on foot.

Both were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injures.

Police responded to the weapons complaint at 1:50 a.m.

One male suspect was arrested, while another male suspect remains at large.

Police describe the suspect as male approximately 6'2" in height with an athletic build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt.

Anyone with information should contact police at 705-675-9171 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.