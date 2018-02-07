A man was seriously injured after a robbery on Bloor Street last night, Sudbury police said.
Police blocked off a portion of Bloor Street between College Street and Landsdowne Street during their search and mobilized the K9 unit last night to track down two suspects involved in the robbery.
A GSPS tweet around 8:00 p.m. said that a victim was taken to Health Sciences North with serious injuries, but was released from the hospital later.
Police reopened the area to traffic around 9:30 p.m.
No further information was provided by police.
The K9 track is complete. Update on the condition of the victim is that he has been released from HSN. Thanks to the public for doing their best to avoid the area. Appreciated. ^dra— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) February 7, 2018