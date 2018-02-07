A man was seriously injured after a robbery on Bloor Street last night, Sudbury police said.

Police blocked off a portion of Bloor Street between College Street and Landsdowne Street during their search and mobilized the K9 unit last night to track down two suspects involved in the robbery.

A GSPS tweet around 8:00 p.m. said that a victim was taken to Health Sciences North with serious injuries, but was released from the hospital later.

Police reopened the area to traffic around 9:30 p.m.

No further information was provided by police.