The deal is still on.
Susan Thompson, managing director of the Downtown Village Development Corporation, says Prime Real Estate Group is still moving forward with its plan to develop 600 parking spots in the core of Sudbury, Ont.
Last week, Thompson told CBC that the group would develop the spots if city council chose downtown as the location for its new events centre.
- 600 new parking spots coming to downtown Sudbury?
- Rainbow Centre spends millions refurbishing parking garage at downtown Sudbury mall
But downtown lost its bid, and council voted to build the new centre on the Kingsway.
"It's always one of those situations where you get really worried about investor confidence," Thompson said. "If the city's not going to invest in its own core, why should the private sector?"
- Sudbury city council selects Kingsway for new arena location
- Synergy Centre, library/art gallery to evaluate downtown locations
A lingering question
Thompson said the DVDC has been dealing with that question for years.
Despite her organization's commitment to promote downtown, Thompson said there's a silver lining in council's choice to build elsewhere.
Following the events centre vote, council decided to locate its 'Synergy Centre' and a new art gallery/library downtown. Also in the mix is the Place des Arts, a francophone arts hub.
Together, the projects show that the city is still investing in its core, Thompson said.
"We have reached out, and the developer understands the impact of the Synergy Centre," Thompson said. "So it's really important that those [projects] move ahead."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.