Greater Sudbury Police are warning people to stay away from an unleashed black and brown dog wandering downtown and the city's west end after two separate incidents of it biting people.
Police said that Health Sciences North reported the dog this morning. It is not wearing a collar, and the police's K9 control unit has been called to find it.
Anyone who sees this dog is asked to call police, or the city's bylaw department at 311.
No sighting of dog this am while kids going to school. City's K9 Ctrl will follow up this matter.Any sighting call Bylaw @ 311^jmv #sudbury https://t.co/bIU6zX3gqq— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) September 7, 2017