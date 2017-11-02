Hockey legend Doug Gilmour is in the northeast this week to promote his book Killer: My Life in Hockey.

Gilmour says he's been asked to write a book for years -- but five years ago he lost his dad, and then his mom was diagnosed with dementia.

"I wanted to talk about them, speak about them and how I grew up," said Gilmour.

His father coached him for many years when he was young. Gilmour says he also looked up to his older brother David who played in the OHL.

"Growing up watching him play, that is what I wanted to do."

Hockey great Doug Gilmour will sign copies of his new book Killer: My Life In Hockey, at Chapters in Sudbury on Nov. 2 and at the Walmart in North Bay on Nov. 3. (Jan Lakes CBC)

Gilmour says he encountered a lot of nay-sayers when he was starting out.

"[The said] I was too small. Every day ….when they say you can't make it ... you use that to your advantage."

The name of the book is in reference to his nickname.

Gilmour says it was his roommate of five years, Brian Sutter, who gave it to him. Sutter was a Canadian ice hockey forward and former head coach in the National Hockey League.

"It started as Charlie. I had a mullet and I guess I looked like Charlie Manson to him and that is where it came from. Then it just became killer," Gilmore recalled.

Sutter was one of his mentors growing up.

"He taught me how to compete on a different level each and every night."

Gilmour is now touring the country with his book.

He says the best thing about the tour is seeing and talking to the kids.

He is in Sudbury at Chapters on Nov. 2 and at the Walmart in North Bay on Nov. 3.