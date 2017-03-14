Wawa's goose is getting a new lease on life.

The giant goose is one of the most recognizable landmarks on the Trans-Canada highway, but in recent years, it has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Thanks to a successful fundraising effort, the goose will be rebuilt, and just in time for Canada's 150th.

Back in September, Wawa CAO Chris Wray told CBC News that the goose was in rough shape.

"One of the wings is dramatically compromised...the back end of the goose is rotting quite a bit too," Wray said.

The new goose is expected to made of detachable parts, to make repairs easier. (Provided)

And estimated costs to rebuild the monument were between $300,000 and half a million dollars.

"I wasn't quite sure where we were going to get this money from," he said. "You've got roads, water, sewers, and the last thing you want to think about is, where am I going find $300,000 for a goose that sits on the highway?"

Provincial and federal funds will help pay for the goose, as well as contributions from the community.

Algoma Power announced Tuesday a contribution of $40,000, which will be put aside for the installation of the goose and the establishment of a maintenance fund to ensure the goose continues to look its finest.

The 8.5 metre-high monument is currently being finished in Trenton, Ont. by a firm that has also worked for the Royal Ontario Museum and constructed pieces for the movie Jurassic Park.

Coincidentally, the project's supervisor also has relatives in Wawa.

"[The supervisor's] exuberance was over the top, it really came through," Wray said, when plans for the new goose were presented to council.

Wray added that the new Wawa goose will be a replica of the original, but will also feature removable parts — wings, tails, feathers — to facilitate any future repairs.

A goose for all people

Completing the goose is about more than just luring tourists, Wray said. The roadside monument — in place since 1963 — is inexorably linked to Wawa's identity.

"The goose is like the people of Wawa: resilient," he said. "Wawa has been through a lot of down times. A lot of jobs were lost in the forestry sector, and mining sector."

"But we're still here. We're thriving. We're working towards building a better community in the geographic centre of Canada. And there's no better way to mark that than having a giant goose to greet you."

What do you do with a 8.5 metre high goose?

Once the new Wawa goose is unveiled, the town will have another decision to make: what to do with the old goose?

Wray has the answer.

"We're going to have it dismantled...the feathers on the existing goose will come off so they look like giant feathers and we're going to [give] some of those to the people who've had a lot to do with the project. The others, we'll auction off."

"We also thought we might take some of the metal, and stamp little Wawa geese out of the metal and sell them," Wray said.

So any tourists who want their picture with the old goose should hurry, Wray said, as it will be removed from its perch in the middle of June.

The town is still taking donations for the goose's maintenance fund, and anyone interested in contributing can visit http://www.thewawagoose.com.