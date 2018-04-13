The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says Domtar Inc. has been fined for a violation under the Environmental Protection Act.

It's in relation to a spill that happened in 2016 in Espanola. The province says the company didn't notify the ministry of the spill.

The province says on or about Aug. 29, 2016, there was a "discharge of sodium sulphate salt, commonly referred to as a salt cake" into the community from the facility.

It says although salt cake is a "white, odourless powder" and is "non-toxic", several people complained who said the substance coated their vehicles, yards and outdoor furniture.

Domtar didn't tell the ministry about it until Aug. 30.

On Thursday, the company was convicted of the offence and issued a $50,000 fine as well as a victim fine surcharge of $12,500.

The company has 60 days to pay the fine.