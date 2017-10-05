The new CEO of the hospital and adjacent research institute in Sudbury, Ont., could be drawing a salary double that paid to the Premier of Ontario.

Dominic Giroux recently became the head of Health Sciences North and the Health Sciences North Research Institute after leaving his position at Laurentian University.

Giroux could make more than $450,000 in his first year, which includes a $12,000 car allowance.

Dominic Giroux recently left his post as head of Laurentian University to become the CEO of the hospital in Sudbury, Ont., and the Health Sciences North Research Institute. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

"That's kind of shocking," said Dave Shelefontiuk, president of CUPE 1623 representing clerical and service workers.

"Why are we running around, injuring ourselves, working short constantly [and] being harassed about sick time ... To throw that out there to us in year one, even though he doesn't really have a proven record in the health care sector, is a slap in the face to the front line staff."

Giroux will be making less than his predecessor Denis Roy, according to the president of the board of directors for Health Sciences North Nicole Everest.

Roy's base salary was approximately $352,000 and Giroux's is $314,407, Everest said, which is slightly below what other CEOs are making for running mid-size hospitals.

'Sound governance'

"We went through a very thorough process to ensure that our salary is comparable to similar jobs in the province and ensuring that we brought the best talent possible to HSN to help us as we go through these transformational years," Everest said.

"I'm not sure how we could've done anything different here. We've done a really good job and it's sound governance."

Dave Shelefontiuk represents clerical and service workers at the hospital in Sudbury, Ont., as president of CUPE 1623. (Claude Gagnon/Radio-Canada)

More than $47,000 of Giroux's salary is tied to performance.

One of the goals, according to Everest, includes reducing the number of alternate level of care beds for patients who are not sick enough to stay in hospital, but are not well enough to cope at home.

"It is not HSN's plan or in the foreseeable future to cut clinical front line staff," Everest said.

"We're always looking for efficiencies within the organization, working with staff to look at taking out any way so that we focus all our dollars towards the front line staff and patient care."

The hospital did not respond to CBC's request to interview Giroux.

Limit hospital CEO salaries?

Ontario New Democrats want hospital CEO salaries capped.

France Gelinas, NDP health critic and Nickel Belt MPP, said the pay should not be more than twice that of the premier's.

France Gelinas, Ontario NDP health critic and Nickel Belt MPP, is calling for a cap on the salaries of hospital CEOs. (Roger Corriveau CBC)

"If the premier of Ontario can manage at about $200,00, I don't see why a president and CEO of a hospital needs such an extravagant salary," Gelinas said.

"Let's show what we really care about, which is good patients' care, which is what should be driving those positions and be respectful of taxpayers' dollars."

Shelefontiuk said there is a large communication problem at the hospital between front line workers and administration.

He said he hopes Giroux can bridge the gap.

"If he can do that, that's something we're looking for," Shelefonitiuk said.

"As it is now, the morale in the hospital is probably in my 30 years at an all time low."