The president of Sudbury's hospital says he is done talking politics following the byelection bribery trial.

The court heard in September that Dominic Giroux, then president of Laurentian University, played a key role in Glenn Thibeault's move from the NDP to the Liberals in 2014.

Giroux connected Thibeault with the Ontario Liberals through contacts he made when he was assistant deputy minister of education.

Giroux also suggested the New Democrat MP demand a cabinet job, laid out how the announcement should be made and who should be on stage with Thibeault for that announcement.

But Giroux made a point at the trial of stating that he has never been a member of a political party, although he has donated to the Liberals.

"I tell my colleagues that in my role, 'I'm paid to love them all'," Giroux told CBC News.

"There's been no media coverage that I've been asked a few months ago by opposition parties to come and present to their platform committees and give thoughts on education policy."

Dominic Giroux walks into court to testify at the Sudbury byelection bribery trial in September. He told the court he helped facilitate NDP MP Glenn Thibeault's move to the Ontario Liberals. (Natacha Lavigne/ Radio-Canada)

The 41-year-old sais the byelection trial has changed the way he approaches politics as a public sector CEO.

"From now on, I'm going to refrain from making any comments around politics. I don't even make comments at family parties about such things. I don't even comment about the U.S. president now," said Giroux.

He also said he's not worried that his new CEO job at Health Sciences North, with a salary and incentives package that could hit $450,000 in the first year, will be seen as a partisan appointment by the Liberal government.

"I think that will be a difficult case to make with the chair elect of the board of HSN who is the former NDP deputy premier," he said, referring to retired Nickel Belt MPP Floyd Laughren.

Since he started at the hospital a month ago, Giroux said he has already zeroed-in on reducing the $7 million deficit, largest among Ontario's 24 academic health centres.

He's also looking to get four stalled projects off the drawing board, mentioning the long-planned learners centre, NEO Kids children's care centre and new PET scanner, all of which have been approved, but not come with funding to start construction.

But Giroux says it's too early to say what's at the top of his list.

"My theory is CEOs cannot come in with pre-determined priorities. Usually CEOs that do that, fail," he says.