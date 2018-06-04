New dog park proposed for Sudbury
A public input session on the dog park starts at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Bell Park
The City of Greater Sudbury wants feedback on a proposed dog park near the corner of York and Boland Streets.
The city's Manager of Recreation says the location is a wooded spot off the parking lot opposite Bell Park, which is technically still a part of Bell Park.
Cindy Dent says plans for a dog park down the street at Riverdale playground this spring were cut short due to concerns from neighbours.
"Once we were getting some concerns raised, that we likely should have done a more fulsome process for community consultation," she said.
Dent says the city wants a spot that works for everyone because dog owners in the south end have been asking for one.
"You know there are many people who aren't able-bodied to be able to exercise their dogs but they love their pets and they'd love to get them to a point where they get exercise," she said.
The public input session starts at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 7 backstage at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre on Monday.
You can find schematics of the park on the city's website on the Over To You portal.
