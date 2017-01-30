The two dogs accused of attacking another dog earlier this month in Lively, Ont. are not responsible, the dogs' owners say.

Angela Trauner and her son, Nick Coppo made their first appearance in provincial offences court on Monday.

They're each accused of failing to exercise reasonable precautions to prevent a dog from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal.

It's alleged their dogs, Raz (a six-year-old Husky) and Tank (a two-year-old Bull Mastiff-Husky mix), attacked a Norwegian elkhound named Tonka on Jan. 4.

Tonka's injuries were so severe, his owners decided to euthanize the animal the same day.

'Never shown aggression'

Both Trauner and Coppo deny their dogs were part of the attack.

Trauner says she has statements from family and friends claiming the dogs are not aggressive, including one friend who trusts the dogs to be around her son who has autism.

"Her son has grown up around our dogs his whole life," Trauner says.

"He's pulled their tail, bit them, kicked them, screamed at them and had outbursts, and the dogs ... They've never shown aggression."

Trauner also says the younger of the two dogs, Tank, is used as her care dog.

"I suffer from severe depression and really severe high anxiety. [Tank] is the only one that calms me down. He stays with me when I go through my bouts. He'll stay four days in bed with me and not leave at all."

Neighbour's dog's responsible?

Trauner says she believes two other neighbouring dogs are responsible for Tonka's attack. She says she wants that owner to come forward.

"We've been trying to find him. We did see his dogs running and then we did see him a couple days later and his dogs were muzzled," Trauner says.

Trauner and Coppo are scheduled to appear in provincial offences court on March 13. At that time they'll make their plea to the charges.

The two are also charged under the Animal Control Bylaw for permitting a dog to attack, and for permitting a dog to run at large.

The two dogs are currently being held at the city's animal shelter in Wahnapitae.