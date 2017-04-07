The owner of a dog accused of biting an eight-year-old Sudbury girl last weekend is speaking out.

The girl's father, Justin Seguin, is demanding the dog be euthanized.

But Debra Roque says her dog Tucker did not bite Seguin's daughter in the face.

The youngster was on a play date with Roque's daughter at the time. Roque says her dog, who was tied up, became excited when he heard they were going for a truck ride to the family's sugar bush.

That's when the five-year-old canine jumped up. Roque says as the dog was coming back down, his dew claw punctured and tore the girl's cheek. The dew claw is a toenail on the inner part of the animal's leg.

"If he bit her, then I would have went and brought him myself to be put down. Biting is a no-no,'" Roque told CBC News.

"But to be jumped upon in an excited state, it's totally different. It's not right that he jumped. But that's the only time he jumps ... when he's excited."

Roque says Tucker's dew claws are like a razor blades ... and is now considering having them removed. She says this is the second time the dog's claws have injured someone.

The husky-lab mixed breed dog is currently under a Health Canada-ordered quarantine at the family home. That's to ensure the dog is not infected with rabies.

Justin Seguin and his eight-year-old daughter Isabelle, who he claims was bit in the face by a friend's dog this past weekend. The Rainbow District Animal Control is investigating. The dog's owner says it was her dog's claws that caused the damage, when he jumped up in an excited state. (Justin Seguin)

'Nobody knows the true story'

An investigation into the incident is underway by Rainbow District Animal Control.

Animal control spokesperson Richard Paquette says they have been in touch with the Crown Attorney and provincial police on moving the investigation forward.

Meanwhile, Seguin is demanding the dog be euthanized. He posted his comments and pictures of his daughter's injuries on Facebook. The post has garnered hundreds of comments and shares.

Roque says the post has resulted in hateful messages directed at her family and her dog.

She says the family has received death threats. Roque says the Anishinabek Police Service has been notified of the threats.

"People have got to realize that people's lives are at stake here. They can't be saying to kill people, especially when they don't know the story," she said.

"I think that's the thing that's bothering me most. Nobody knows the true story."

The only witnesses to the incident were two eight-year-old girls.