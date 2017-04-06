A Sudbury father wants a dog put down, claiming the animal bit his 8-year-old daughter in the face last weekend.

Justin Seguin says his daughter was with family friends in Killarney when the incident happened.

He posted pictures of his daughter's wounds on Facebook, prompting a big public reaction.

Rainbow District Animal Control is now involved.

"Animal control asked me the name [of the owner], the name of the dog, and they went on their files," Seguin told CBC News.

"And they actually have, on file, back in 2014, an incident with the same dog biting someone else. And it's like, this is strike two now. So how many other times has this happened?"

Eight-year-old Isabelle Seguin is recovering from a scary incident on the weekend. She was with a friend's family, at their maple farm out in Killarney, when the family dog allegedly bit her in the face — twice. (Justin Seguin)

Dog under quarantine

Animal control spokesperson Richard Paquette says an investigation into the incident is underway.

Paquette says Health Canada has ordered a lab-husky mix dog to be put under quarantine at its owner's home on Wahnapitae First Nation.

"We have had an initial interview with the dog owner and, at this time, there is no immediate threat to public safety that we're aware of," he said.

Paquette says no decision about euthanizing the animal will be made until the investigation has been completed.

"Well, there's not a lot that we can say. The investigation is ongoing and we haven't come to any conclusions at this point," he continued.

"There is conflicting information coming from a variety of sources at this time."

Seguin says he's been overwhelmed by the hundreds of comments his Facebook post has garnered.

"I want people to know ... those people that have gone through this ... and it's amazing the amount of people [commenting] on our Facebook post that have said, 'yeah, we went through this and it sucks and what not and everything got swept underneath the rug, and life goes on.' Well, it shouldn't be like that," he told CBC News.

CBC was unable to reach the dog's owner for comment.